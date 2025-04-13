Angels' Mike Trout Signs Ball For Astros Fan and His Son, Despite Earlier Interference
Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout signed the ball that a Houston Astros fan had previously ripped out of his glove during the second inning of Saturday's 4-1 victory at Daikin Park.
Read more: Fan Rips Out Ball From Angels Superstar Mike Trout's Glove, Gets Escorted Out
Despite the interference on Trout's catch attempt, there appears to be no bad blood between the Angels superstar and Jared Whalen, the Astros fan.
Trout took the time to meet with Whalen and his son, who were relocated to another area of the stadium after the incident, and even took a photo with them after the Angels' win.
Trout was visibly frustrated after the incident on the field, but his unexpected rendezvous with Whalen and his son speaks volumes about his character.
Trout made the leaping catch in foul territory and the ball was in his glove when Whalen wrestled the ball away from him. Nevertheless, the umpires ultimately ruled that the ball was foul and the play was not overturned.
"I thought he had it, but it looks like a fan ripped it out of his glove," manager Ron Washington said postgame.
The shocking moment quickly exploded on social media, and many fans were comparing the incident to Los Angeles Dodgers Mookie Betts' altercation with a fan in World Series Game 4. The fan who interfered was banned indefinitely from all Major League ballparks.
Nonetheless, Trout revealed the ball hit Whalen's fingers before he caught it, which means it wasn't a catch as previously thought. The umpire explained to the 33-year-old that since the ball went over the railing, it was fair game for the crowd.
More news: Mike Trout Predicted to Win Shocking Award This Year for Angels
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.