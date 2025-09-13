Angels' Mike Trout Still Thinks He Can Be Great Amid Career-Worst Season
Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout is having the worst season of his career so far, but still believes he has what it takes to be one of MLB's best players.
While 2025 has statistically been Trout's worst season, he is far from having a bad season. His batting average has dropped, however, he still has 21 home runs and has an OPS of .794, which sat above .800 for most of the summer.
Trout suffered the longest home run drought of his career this season, spanning 28 games after he hit the 398th of his career against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 6. He snapped the streak and hit No. 399 on Thursday.
“It’s been a frustrating year for me, mentally and physically,” Trout said to The Athletic. “But I feel like I can get back to myself. I’ve got the fire in me to work hard this offseason to get back.”
More news: Arte Moreno Will Make Decision on Angels' Manager in 2026, Says Insider
Trout suffered an injury in the same knee which kept him out for all but 29 games in 2024 this season, however. he bounced back from it and showed he was able to post solid numbers. The 11-time All-Star posted a .834 OPS in the first full month following his injury. He is still yet to return to the outfield after his injury.
“I’ve got (five) more years on the contract,” he said. “That’s what fuels me. I feel like I’ve got a lot left in my tank. And I know when it’s right, I can be the best.”
More news: Angels Believe Key to Outfielder's Success is Bunting More
Trout, 34, has had a rough time in the majors since the beginning of the 2020s, playing more than 100 games in just two seasons, including this one. While he has shown some regression in the past few seasons, he still believes he can still sit at a table with baseball's elite.
“No doubt,” Trout said on whether or not he could still win another MVP. “I know how I am, I know how I think. And I know how I prepare.”
The Angels will hope that's the case, as Trout's resurgence could be the catalyst they need to break their 10-season long postseason drought, which will grow to 11 after 2025.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.