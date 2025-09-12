Arte Moreno Will Make Decision on Angels' Manager in 2026, Says Insider
Angels owner Arte Moreno, not general manager Perry Minasian, will make the call whether to retain manager Ron Washington for the 2026 season, MLB insider Buster Olney of ESPN reported.
At 73 years old, Washington is the oldest manager in Major League Baseball. After last managing a game June 19 against the New York Yankees, Washington was placed on medical leave on June 27 for the remainder of the 2025 season.
Making his first public appearance after an eight-week recovery process, Washington announced to reporters in late August that he was recovering from quadruple bypass heart surgery.
While Washington recovers, Angels bench coach and director of player personnel Ray Montgomery has taken over as interim manager. Montgomery has led the Angels to a 26-34 record since taking over as interim manager. With Washington as the manager in 2025, the Angels held a 36-38 record.
In an interview with the media in late August, Washington told reporters that he felt "great" after undergoing heart surgery. His passion for his players was clear, as the manager said he returned to "be around my guys and have fun with them."
Whether Washington is up for the task to return as manger in 2026 remains unanswered. The answer will come, Olney reports, directly from Moreno.
"In the end, owner Arte Moreno, who is not inclined to defer to his general manager on the biggest decisions, will determine whether the 73-year-old Washington returns to his position," Olney reported. "Ray Montgomery has filled in as manager since Washington went on medical leave, and the Angels have continued to improve. They have already won more games so far this season than they did in all of 2024, when they finished 63-99."
The Angels' 99 losses last season broke a 44-year-old franchise record for the most losses in a season. Moreno, whose Angels have not reached the postseason since 2014, has a big decision to make regarding who leads the clubhouse in 2026.
If Moreno decides against retaining Washington, Olney wrote that the owner would likely target a "bigger name". That could even include former Angels manager Mike Scioscia, who spent 18 seasons at the helm, or former Angels star Albert Pujols, who was with the Angels from 2012-21.
