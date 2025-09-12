Angels Believe Key to Outfielder's Success is Bunting More
The Los Angeles Angels are teaching center fielder Bryce Teodosio how to bunt in hopes he will take another step forward offensively.
Since coming up from Triple-A on Aug. 2, Teodosio has been one of the best defenders in MLB, however his skills with the bat haven't quite been able to keep up. He has a .212 batting average through 35 games, and just a .575 OPS.
The center fielder made an attempt to bunt Monday but missed the ball, then got to showcase his hard work Tuesday, when he bunted for a single in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins.
“I’ve been working on it really hard every day,” Teodosio said Wednesday. “So it was cool to have it show up in the game. It felt really good to get it down last night and kind of create something on the bases.”
Teodosio suffered a middle finger fracture towards the end of 2024 after squaring around to bunt, as his hand was wrapped around the bat. First-base coach Eric Young Sr. has worked with Teodosio nearly every day to prevent such an incident from happening again, per the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher.
“He doesn’t have to be perfect with the bunts,” Young said. “I’m just trying to build the confidence up based on where he came from last year. … Not too many third basemen can make that play with Teodosio’s speed. He’s got to come in and bare-hand it, and not too many third basemen can come make that play consistently.”
Teodosio got off to a hot start at the plate in the majors this season, batting over .300 through his first 11 games, but has dropped off starkly since. If he is able to add this tool to his arsenal, his 98th percentile sprint speed will make him a monster with the bat.
“The more comfortable I get with it, it’ll definitely help me at the plate,” Teodosio said. “It’ll bring the third baseman in and give me more hits to that side of the field too. With my speed, if I’m able to get it down and get it in the right spot, there’s nobody that’s going to be able to throw me out. It’s a good weapon. It’s definitely something I want to have in the toolbox.”
