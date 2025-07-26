Angels’ Mike Trout Wants to Play in Philadelphia Next Season, But Not for Phillies
Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout wants to play in Philadelphia next year, however not for his hometown Phillies
The 2026 All-Star Game will be played in the City of Brotherly Love and after narrowly missing out on a trip to Truist Park for the 2025 Midsummer Classic, the three-time MVP will have a little extra motivation to make the All-Star Game next season.
“It would definitely mean a lot,” Trout said.
Trout was having a solid season before an injury took him out for most of May, slugging .462 despite a batting average far lower than what fans are used to seeing. He's been even better since coming back, and has an .873 OPS since his return with nine homers.
The 11-time All-Star advanced to Phase 2 of All-Star voting this season, however narrowly missed out on a starting spot behind the Javier Baez and Riley Greene of the Detroit Tigers. He did not get in through player voting afterwards.
Trout hasn't played in the All-Star Game since 2023, and has struggled with injury since the 2020 season. If he is able to remain healthy through July next season, there is also always the chance MLB commissioner Rob Manfred chooses him as the honorary All-Star Legend Pick, which Los Angeles Dodger Clayton Kershaw received this year.
Legend Pick aside, Trout has had unbelievable numbers since his return to the field this season, and it's not hard to imagine that he can make the 12th All-Star Game of his career if he starts next season as hot as he is now.
