Angels New Pitching Coach Reveals What He'll Look to Fix This Year
Los Angeles Angels new assistant pitching coach Sal Fasano revealed how he plans to restructure the team's pitching plans in 2025.
The Halos struggled to be an effective pitching team in almost every category throughout 2024. The team ranked 26th in ERA (4.56), 29th in walks (601), and 28th in home runs allowed (202).
Fasano, who was a longtime catcher, plans to share his piece with the Angels pitching from his perspective behind the plate.
“It’s just getting those guys to get into an attack mode, getting the catchers not to be paranoid of, ‘Oh my gosh, this is the guy’s hot spot. I’ve got to be careful of it,’” Fasano told The Athletic's Sam Blum. “And getting those guys to understand how to get to the soft zones of the hitters, still within the strengths of our pitchers.”
Fasano admits there a pros and cons to the experience he brings to the Angels pitching staff, but general manager Perry Minasian believes he will aid the team's efforts in improving.
“The one thing with never pitching is it’s a double-edged sword,” Fasano said. “It’s good and bad. I’ve never felt what you’ve felt, but I’ve caught a million dudes like you. I’ve seen a lot of guys pitch the way you do.”
Minasian got Fasano his job with the Atlanta Braves seven years ago. When Fasano was fired from said job, the first call he received was from Minasian.
“He said (in 2017), ‘Hey, I want to make a job for you,’” the longtime big-league catcher and coach recalled recently. “‘I want you to work with the catchers … but you’re going to help with the pitching and do all the game plan stuff.’”
Minasian is confident bringing Fasano to Southern California gives the pitching staff a unique voice for the 2025 season.
“He’s outstanding with arms and with pitching in general,” Minasian said. “I can go on and on about really quality pitching coaches that were at the catcher position. They look at things in a different way.”