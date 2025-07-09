Angels News: Start Of Robert Stephenson Throwing Program Didn't Go As Well As He Hoped
The Los Angeles Angels signed reliever Robert Stephenson ahead of the 2024 season to a three-year, $33 million contract, but the right-hander has thrown just 15 pitches in an Angels uniform since putting pen to paper.
Stephenson quickly went on the injured list with shoulder inflammation and would later require Tommy John surgery, forcing him to miss the entirety of the 2024 season before making his debut with his new team this year.
More news: Angels Go All-In With Blockbuster Trade Proposal for 2 All-Star Sluggers
After working to get back to the mound at the end of May, Stephenson had an impressive 12-pitch debut, but it wouldn't be long until biceps inflammation would send him back to the IL just three pitches later.
The initial imaging on his arm showed no structural damage, but a stretched nerve was found after that third pitch in his second outing with the Angels.
Stephenson provided a promising update on how he has been improving a little over a month into his most recent IL stint.
“It definitely feels a lot better, especially today,” Stephenson said. “Just from from last Monday, it feels a lot better, and I’m really encouraged by it. So I feel like I can actually fully start to ramp up now. Before I was kind of nervous about even throwing, but it feels good today.”
More news: Angels Make Roster Move, Place Key Reliever on Injured List
Stephenson spoke on the rarity of his injury that, according to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, doctors hadn't seen with a pitcher since 2018 when he first landed on the IL, leading to a less-than-ideal start to his throwing program.
“Everything looks really good structurally,” Stephenson said. “... [It] is kind of a weird injury, to be honest. There’s not really a whole lot, unfortunately, we can do. I don't really know what the timetable is, because they just don't react the same way. Like, you can't treat it like a muscle or a ligament or anything, so kind of just waiting for it to settle down before I start throwing again.”
The complexity of the injury and the uncertainty of ramping up amid the unknown was surely a frustrating time for both Stephenson and his team, but the 32-year-old now has a clearer course of action going forward.
“Start building up slowly,” Stephenson said. “I don’t think it’s going to be a quick process. At least I can start building up.”
In Stephenson's brief debut, six of his 12 pitches were swung on and missed. Batters were only able to make contact with two of his offerings, leading to two strikeouts in his scoreless frame to start his Angels career.
There has been tons of patience associated with this entire process regarding Stephenson, but once again, there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel.
More news: Angels' Yusei Kikuchi Got Emotional After Receiving All-Star Nod
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.