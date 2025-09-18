Angels' Nolan Schanuel Earns Impressive Rank Among MLB's Best First Basemen
Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel placed well in Bleacher Report Joel Reuter's first baseman rankings, placing 15th of 30.
Schanuel's ranking placed him as the third best first baseman in the division, behind Nick Kurtz and Josh Naylor but ahead of Christian Walker and Jake Burger.
"The No. 11 overall pick in the 2023 draft, Schanuel already has 301 big league games under his belt thanks to his rapid arrival in the big leagues," wrote Reuter. "The 23-year-old is one of only four qualified hitters with a walk rate over 10 percent (10.5%) and a strikeout rate under 15 percent (12.3%), along with Kyle Tucker, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Geraldo Perdomo."
Schanuel took another step forward after his first full big league season in 2024, and was a great offensive option for the Angels before landing on the injured list in August. The 23-year-old has a .738 OPS, and has improved upon every stat in his slashline since last season. He has 10 home runs and 49 RBIs in 2025, and he has avoided striking out even more than 2024, reducing his strikeout rate from 17.0 percent to 12.3 percent.
The first baseman has been sidelined with a left wrist contusion since Aug. 24 after attempting to play through a wrist injury he sustained when a pitch hit him in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He began his rehab assignment in Triple-A on Wednesday and is due to return before the end of the season. In his first rehab game, he went 3-for-5 with a double.
Schanuel is one of several young pieces the Halos will want to hold onto going forward, as he makes up part of an exciting young core with Zach Neto, Jo Adell and Logan O'Hoppe. The Angels were firmly in a playoff race earlier in the season, and with their young players coming off of solid seasons they will hopefully be able to sustain these efforts further into the season.
The Angels will officially miss out on the postseason this year as of Monday, however with this young group of players they have a real chance to break their MLB-longest 11-season playoff drought in the near future.
