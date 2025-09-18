Mother of Angels Prospect Rio Foster Provides Amazing Update
Less than two weeks after Angels prospect Rio Foster was critically injured in a car accident, he is able to breathe on his own.
Foster's mother, Iris Cleveland, shared the amazing update Wednesday on the GoFundMe site launched to help Foster's family with his medical expenses.
"He is in ICU, however, he is off the ventilator and opening his eyes," Cleveland wrote. "He is making spontaneous movements and showing signs of improvement. He is making small changes everyday so your prayers are working. Please keep praying for his recovery.
"We have difficult times ahead. My family wants to say thanks for your donations and support everyone has given to us. May God continue to bless your family."
According to Richland (Wash.) police, a speeding car carrying Foster hit a fence and a power pole around 2 a.m. Pacific Time on Sept. 5, ejecting Foster and another passenger from the vehicle. The driver, 23-year-old Ashante Sanders-Jackson, was booked by Richland Police on three counts of vehicular assault and found to be impaired by alcohol.
The Dust Devils cancelled their night game after news of Foster's accident spread earlier in the day.
"The thoughts and prayers of the entire Dust Devils organization are with Rio Foster who was a passenger in a car accident early this morning and sustained serious injuries," the team said in a statement.
Foster was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury that required surgery, according to Cleveland, as well as skull and facial fractures. Cleveland wrote that her son will "need more procedures done over the course of the next few months, on top of physical therapy."
She launched the GoFundMe with an initial goal of raising $11,000. The goal was surpassed within a day, and the outpouring of support included many major league players and coaches — some of whom are not employed by the Angels.
Angels pitcher Yusei Kikuchi donated $10,000, according to the GoFundMe page. Outfielder Jo Adell ($5,000), Infielder/outfielder Kyren Paris ($1,000), outfielder Matthew Lugo ($1,000), outfielder Bryce Teodosio ($1,000), coach Ryan Goins ($700), and pitcher Mitch Farris ($500) are also listed among the top donors.
So are Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick ($500), Washington Nationals pitcher Josiah Gray ($100), and Los Angeles Dodgers coach Chris Woodward ($50), among other donors from rival teams.
Foster, 22, was a 16th-round draft pick by the Angels in 2023 and a native of Athens, Ga. An outfielder with the Class-A Tri-City Dust Devils, Foster was named Northwest League Player of the Month for August. He had a .267 batting average, .407 on-base percentage, and .439 slugging percentage in 93 games this season.
