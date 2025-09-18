Angels Manager Reveals What Halos are Working On Following Postseason Elimination
Los Angeles Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery spoke about the Angels' plans for the remainder of the regular season after being officially eliminated from the playoffs Monday.
The Angels have 10 games left in the season, and are dead last in the AL West after falling behind the Athletics last week.
“This is a huge chance to focus on some of our long-term goals organizationally,” Montgomery said. “This is not how we envisioned the end of the season going but that said, there’s still many (good) years to come.”
Despite their season result, the Angels have an abundance of young talent at the MLB level, and will be giving their players as many reps as possible throughout the rest of the season. The Angels currently have second baseman Christian Moore at the MLB level after sending him down for a couple weeks, as well as 21-year-old Denzer Guzman, the No. 9 prospect in the Angels' organization.
“We have a responsibility as a staff and as an organization to make sure that these guys keep getting their work done,” Montgomery said. “They’re playing into seasons, which they’ve never done before.”
The Angels have been bringing their talent up quickly through the minor leagues for years, and will hope their young pieces begin to develop so they can make their return to the postseason in 2026. This season marks the Angels' 10th consecutive year they have finished below .500 — which is already a guarantee with 83 losses — and their MLB-longest 11th season without playing in October.
Of the Angels' most common starting lineup this season, four players are under 30 years old and will return next season. They also have other youngsters to fill the other positions, such as the aforementioned Moore and outfielders such as Matthew Lugo in the minor leagues.
If the Angels are able to continue developing their youth, they will be a force to be reckoned with, as players like Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel are proving themselves to be top players at their position. With a solid core of young players as well as their veteran presence with players like Mike Trout and Travis d'Arnaud, they may be able to make the latter end of 2026 a little more exciting.
