Angels Notes: $200 Million Ace Linked to Halos, Blockbuster Move Incoming?
The Los Angeles Angels are continuing to look for upgrades despite already being the most active team in free agency this offseason.
The Angels have been linked to one of the top starting pitchers on the free agent market, but may have to spend upwards of $200 million to bring him to Southern California.
However, multiple insiders have said the Angels' busy offseason is far from done, and reports indicate they could be looking to make a big move on the offensive side of things.
Finally, a former Angels infielder who was once a top prospect in Major League Baseball has found his next home with an American League powerhouse.
