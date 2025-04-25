Halos Today

Angels Notes: All-Star Could Be Traded, Players Unhappy With Management, Mike Trout Home Run Changed by MLB

Gabe Smallson

Apr 24, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Mike Trout (27) hits a triple during the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-3, on Thursday evening and improved to 12-12 on the year.

The Halos also had one of their All-Stars linked to a National League contender hungry for starting pitching. The southpaw has been solid to start off 2025, which may raise his value if a deal were to materialize.

After Thursday evening's win, the Angels are off to Minnesota to take on the Twins the very next day. The Friday matchup is almost too quick of a turnaround per the MLB Players Association rules, and pivotal members of the organization are not happy with management.

Finally, MLB had to step in when it came to one of Mike Trout's recent home runs. The total distance was updated and turned out to be one of the three-time MVP's furthest hit balls in his career.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Tweets of the Day:

Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

