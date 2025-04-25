Angels Notes: All-Star Could Be Traded, Players Unhappy With Management, Mike Trout Home Run Changed by MLB
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-3, on Thursday evening and improved to 12-12 on the year.
The Halos also had one of their All-Stars linked to a National League contender hungry for starting pitching. The southpaw has been solid to start off 2025, which may raise his value if a deal were to materialize.
After Thursday evening's win, the Angels are off to Minnesota to take on the Twins the very next day. The Friday matchup is almost too quick of a turnaround per the MLB Players Association rules, and pivotal members of the organization are not happy with management.
Finally, MLB had to step in when it came to one of Mike Trout's recent home runs. The total distance was updated and turned out to be one of the three-time MVP's furthest hit balls in his career.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels' $39 Million All-Star Named Top Trade Chip, Linked to Needy NL-Squad
Angels Players Including Mike Trout Not Happy With Management For Scheduling Night Getaway Games
MLB Makes Big Change to Mike Trout's Recent Home Run for Angels
Lifelong Angels Fan Paul Skenes Reacts to Meeting Mike Trout
Angels Insider Thinks Halos Could Make Major Rotation Change Soon
Mike Trout Reveals What's Wrong With Angels Amid Brutal Slump
