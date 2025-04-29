Halos Today

Angels Notes: All-Star Trade to Halos Shut Down, Huge Nolan Schanuel Injury update

Gabe Smallson

Apr 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Angels first base Nolan Schanuel (18) is assisted by manager Ron Washington (left) and a team trainer after suffering a knee injury during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels have made a lot of changes from 2024 to 2025 to ensure that they get as far from last season's franchise worst 99-loss mark as possible.

One of the ways the team attempted to do so was by various free agency moves and trades to bring in new talent. An insider revealed that an eight-time All-Star, however, declined to be traded to the team this offseason, using his no-trade clause.

Additionally, the Halos have a major update on the knee injury of Nolan Schanuel. After fouling a ball off of his knee in the fourth inning of an eventual loss to the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, the first baseman provided more insight on his current health.

Angels Tweets of the Day:

