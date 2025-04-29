Angels Notes: All-Star Trade to Halos Shut Down, Huge Nolan Schanuel Injury update
The Los Angeles Angels have made a lot of changes from 2024 to 2025 to ensure that they get as far from last season's franchise worst 99-loss mark as possible.
One of the ways the team attempted to do so was by various free agency moves and trades to bring in new talent. An insider revealed that an eight-time All-Star, however, declined to be traded to the team this offseason, using his no-trade clause.
Additionally, the Halos have a major update on the knee injury of Nolan Schanuel. After fouling a ball off of his knee in the fourth inning of an eventual loss to the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, the first baseman provided more insight on his current health.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
MLB Insider Reveals 8-Time All-Star Shut Down Angels Trade This Offseason
Angels' Nolan Schanuel Provides Major Update on Knee Injury
Angels Predicted to Finish in Last Place in AL West Despite Hot Start
Angels Hitting Coach Confident in Kyren Paris After Brutal Drop Off
Mike Trout Doesn't Want to Take Off Days for Angels This Season
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.