Angels Notes: Big Mike Trout Prediction, Halos ‘Best Bet’ to Fire GM and Manager, More
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Houston Astros, 4-3, on Friday evening thanks to a pair of Mike Trout home runs. The Angels improved to 72-88 on the year.
In other news, Halos hitting coach Johnny Washington made a major prediction regarding Trout. Although many were surprised by Trout's 2025 numbers, Washington thinks 2026 will show tons of improvement.
Additionally, the Angels have been named a 'best bet' to replace their general manager as well as their manager this offseason. Ron Washington has been out since June after undergoing a quadruple-bypass heart procedure, and with a team option going into 2026, a notable MLB insider spoke on if he believes the option will be picked up or not.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Hitting Coach Makes Big Mike Trout Prediction for 2026
Angels Named 'Best Bet' to Replace Manager, GM This Offseason
Angels' Yusei Kikuchi Expects to Be Even Better Next Year
Could Mike Trout Return to the Outfield Next Season? Angels Star Answers
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.