Halos Today

Angels Notes: Big Mike Trout Prediction, Halos ‘Best Bet’ to Fire GM and Manager, More

Gabe Smallson

Sep 25, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout (27) watches his home run during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout (27) watches his home run during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images / William Liang-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels beat the Houston Astros, 4-3, on Friday evening thanks to a pair of Mike Trout home runs. The Angels improved to 72-88 on the year.

In other news, Halos hitting coach Johnny Washington made a major prediction regarding Trout. Although many were surprised by Trout's 2025 numbers, Washington thinks 2026 will show tons of improvement.

Additionally, the Angels have been named a 'best bet' to replace their general manager as well as their manager this offseason. Ron Washington has been out since June after undergoing a quadruple-bypass heart procedure, and with a team option going into 2026, a notable MLB insider spoke on if he believes the option will be picked up or not.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Hitting Coach Makes Big Mike Trout Prediction for 2026

Angels Named 'Best Bet' to Replace Manager, GM This Offseason

Angels' Yusei Kikuchi Expects to Be Even Better Next Year

Could Mike Trout Return to the Outfield Next Season? Angels Star Answers

Angels Tweets of the Day:

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/Angels News