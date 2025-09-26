Angels Hitting Coach Makes Big Mike Trout Prediction for 2026
Los Angeles Angels hitting coach Johnny Washington believes superstar Mike Trout will return to form in the 2026 season.
Trout has batted above league average in 2025 despite wrestling with injuries, however, he hasn't quite put up the numbers that many expect from the former MVP.
“This is not the version of Mike Trout that I think any of us envision,” Washington said. “I’m willing to bet that he’ll return to form in 2026 and my reason for it is because he wants to be great. He continues to be relentless in his work every day. I mean, the grind with this guy doesn’t stop. He hasn’t felt comfortable throughout the year, and he’s been grinding his way through it.”
The three-time MVP has a .772 OPS in 2025 through 127 games, and has 23 home runs over the course of the season. His .228 batting average marks the second consecutive season he's batted below .250 — though he spent most of 2024 sidelined with injury — and his OPS is the lowest it's been since his 40-game stint in MLB in 2011, his first taste of the big leagues.
Despite his struggles, Trout has claimed many times this season he knows what to do to sort himself out at the plate. He also believes he's found a solution.
“Before, it was like a Band-Aid, to make it work,” Trout said. “I think this is more of a solution this time. To be able to confidently know what I’m doing, and be able to get to a spot and start early and be on time every single time, I think it’s something to build on in the offseason.”
Trout may be onto something this time, as he has been crushing the ball over the last four games. He hit his 400th career home run against the Colorado Rockies on Sept. 20, and hit another against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday. He has hits in four of his last six games, three of which were for extra bases.
The Angels will hope his recent trips to the plate are a sign of good things to come, as the addition of an MVP-caliber bat could be what takes this young, exciting team to the next level in 2026.
