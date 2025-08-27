Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Linked to Star Pitcher, All-Star Nearing Return, Angels Celebrate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Gabe Smallson

Aug 12, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) prepares to pitch in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels lost to the Texas Rangers, 7-3, on Tuesday evening and fell to 62-70 on the year. The Halos play the rubber match at Globe Life Field on Wednesday night before continuing their road trip.

In other news, the Halos have been linked to a star left-handed pitcher in free agency. The 2024 All-Star is having one of his best seasons yet, as he looks to set a career-high in strikeout to walk ratio, and finish the year with his lowest ERA since 2019.

Additionally, the Angels are close to getting an All-Star utility man back in the lineup. After fracturing his hand just 10 games into the start of his Halos career, he briefly returned after about a month, but re-injured his hand five games later.

Finally, the Angels social media team joined in on the many posts regarding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announcing their engagement with a clever post of their own. Instead of the post directly being about Swift and Kelce, the Halos went to their roster for inspiration on their offering.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Named Top Fit For $158.4 Million All-Star Pitcher in Free Agency

Angels Close to Adding Former All-Star Utility Man to Lineup

Angels Celebrate Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Engagement With Hilarious Post

Angels' Ron Washington Reveals Detailed Timeline of Health Issues Leading to Heart Surgery

Angels-Dodgers Rivalry Produces Most-Viewed Game of 2025 in Key Metric

Fans React to Angels’ Viral ‘Taylor’ and ‘Travis’ Post Following Engagement Announcement

