Angels Notes: Halos Linked to Star Pitcher, All-Star Nearing Return, Angels Celebrate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
The Los Angeles Angels lost to the Texas Rangers, 7-3, on Tuesday evening and fell to 62-70 on the year. The Halos play the rubber match at Globe Life Field on Wednesday night before continuing their road trip.
In other news, the Halos have been linked to a star left-handed pitcher in free agency. The 2024 All-Star is having one of his best seasons yet, as he looks to set a career-high in strikeout to walk ratio, and finish the year with his lowest ERA since 2019.
Additionally, the Angels are close to getting an All-Star utility man back in the lineup. After fracturing his hand just 10 games into the start of his Halos career, he briefly returned after about a month, but re-injured his hand five games later.
Finally, the Angels social media team joined in on the many posts regarding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announcing their engagement with a clever post of their own. Instead of the post directly being about Swift and Kelce, the Halos went to their roster for inspiration on their offering.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
