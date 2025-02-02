Angels Notes: Halos Lose Arbitration Case, Ex-Angel All-Star Signs With AL Powerhouse
The Los Angeles Angels lost their arbitration hearing to former No. 1 overall MLB Draft selection, Mickey Moniak. Despite a down year in 2024, his ability to stay healthy paired with a monster 2023 campaign likely led to him walking away with a higher paycheck.
A former All-Star for the Halos signed a two-year $22.2 million contract for an American League contender, ruining the chance of a rumored reunion. This includes a $13 million club option in the third year of the deal.
Another former All-Star who played in L.A., Albert Pujols, is a championship-winning manager. In a Game 7 victory, the former slugger lead his team to a Dominican Republic winter league championship.
In a promising look to the future, the Angels have two of the best prospects in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. The Halos have reputation for promoting prospects at a rapid pace and look to continue the trend in the near future.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Lose Arbitration Case, Will Pay Outfielder $2 Million
Former Angels All-Star Signs With AL Powerhouse in Blockbuster Move
Former Angels Superstar Albert Pujols is a Championship-Winning Manager
Angels Have 2 of Baseball's Best Prospects, Per MLB Pipeline