Angels Notes: Halos Make Massive Roster Move, Mike Trout Update, Huge Trade Prediction

Apr 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) walks to the on deck circle during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
The Angels snapped their eight-game winning streak against the Miami Marlins as they lost, 6-2, on Saturday. The Halos fell to 25-26 on the year.

Ahead of the eventual defeat, the Angels called up a top prospect in an exciting move. After posting a 2.52 ERA across 23 starts in Double-A last year, the right-hander has unreal potential to take to the bullpen.

Additionally, Mike Trout is nearing a return to the field, but manager Ron Washington claims that he still has a few boxes left to check ahead of rejoining the team. He was seen hitting on the field at Angel Stadium earlier on Saturday.

Finally, the Halos have a massive trade prediction with one of their big money All-Stars. The southpaw is linked as 'most likely' to be moved ahead of the trade deadline by an MLB insider.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

