Angels Prospect Has Been 'Pleasant Surprise' This Year, Says Insiders
The Los Angeles Angels have a roster full of young prospects and experienced veterans, with the team trying to balance player development with established production, but the team's return to the top of the American League will come through its farm system.
Draft-wise, the team has prioritized players who are ready-made contributors, who can break into the team after a season in the minor leagues.
The Angels have a good amount of young bats, but there is a lack of quality, young arms on the teams now, with hopefully some coming down the line in a couple of seasons.
There is a hidden gem within the Angels' ranks down in Double-A, showing plenty of tangible progress pitching-wise.
The MLB.com staff discussed each team's most promising prospects, and right-handed pitcher George Klassan was noted as a promising development for the team's pitching farm system.
"Klassen is unfortunately on the concussion injured list after taking a line drive to the head on May 11. And in many ways, the right-hander was a surprise development last year when he jumped on the scene with the Phillies before being sent to the Angels near the Trade Deadline, finishing with a 3.10 ERA, 13.1 K/9 rate and .195 BAA," the MLB.com staff said.
"What’s been fun to see this year as he was starting to settle in at Double-A is how often he’s found the strike zone. Klassen walked 8.5 per nine in college, 4.5/9 in 2024 and is down to 2.2 this year while still missing plenty of bats."
Klassan is a 23-year-old who was drafted in 2023 by the Philadelphia Phillies and was sent to the Angels along with Samuel Aldegheri for closer Carlos Estevez last season near the trade deadline.
The Angels moved Estevez to add additional pitching depth to its farm system, and so far, Klassen has shown a ton of promise, though he likely will need another season in Triple-A, unless the Angels suffer injuries or want to see where he is at when compared to the majors.
