Angels Notes: Halos Make Roster Move, Another Outfielder Injured, Blockbuster Trade Urged
The Los Angeles Angels stormed back into the win column, beating the Toronto Blue Jays, 8-3, in the first game of a new series. The offense seemed to finally come alive as the Halos improved to 14-20.
Ahead of the eventual victory, the Angels made a few major roster moves. One of the roster moves was to activate an infielder who would finish the game with a three-run dinger.
Unfortunately, a Halos outfielder was forced to leave with an injury Tuesday night. His left leg seemed to twist in an unnatural way as he immediately left the contest.
Finally, the Angels have been urged by an insider to trade an All-Star outfielder amid losing eight of their last 10 games. Although Tuesday's showing was exciting, the potential offer may reap better rewards in the long run.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
