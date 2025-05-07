Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Make Roster Move, Another Outfielder Injured, Blockbuster Trade Urged

Gabe Smallson

May 6, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel (18) pitcher Jose Fermin (68) and third baseman Yoan Moncada (5) celebrate the victory against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
May 6, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel (18) pitcher Jose Fermin (68) and third baseman Yoan Moncada (5) celebrate the victory against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels stormed back into the win column, beating the Toronto Blue Jays, 8-3, in the first game of a new series. The offense seemed to finally come alive as the Halos improved to 14-20.

Ahead of the eventual victory, the Angels made a few major roster moves. One of the roster moves was to activate an infielder who would finish the game with a three-run dinger.

Unfortunately, a Halos outfielder was forced to leave with an injury Tuesday night. His left leg seemed to twist in an unnatural way as he immediately left the contest.

Finally, the Angels have been urged by an insider to trade an All-Star outfielder amid losing eight of their last 10 games. Although Tuesday's showing was exciting, the potential offer may reap better rewards in the long run.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Announce Massive Roster Moves, Activate $5 Million Infielder Off IL

Angels Outfielder Exits Tuesday's Game With Gruesome Injury

Angels Urged to Trade All-Star Outfielder to AL Contender

Angels GM Noncommittal About Halos Contending This Season

Angels GM Provides Concerning Update on Ben Joyce's Injury

Angels Prospect Wins Prestigious Award

Angels Give Ex-Closer for Division Rival His First MLB Roster Spot Since Being DFA'd

Former Angels Slugger to Pause Baseball Career for Military Service

Angels Tweets of the Day:

