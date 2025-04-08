Angels Notes: Halos Make Roster Move, Huge Injury Updates, Zach Neto Return Timeline
The Los Angeles Angels made a roster move on Monday ahead of their upcoming series against the Tampa Bay Rays. A right-hander has been reinstated after making history on Opening Day.
Additionally, some positive health updates on a few key Halos were given on Monday. A right-hander who left Friday's game early and a newly acquired infielder with a nagging hand injury have new timelines on when fans can expect to see them on the diamond once again.
Finally, Zach Neto, one of the most productive injured players on the Angels, has an unclear timeline on his 2025 debut. General manager Perry Minasian said he has 'no clue' on when he will return as he continues his rehab assignment.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Make Roster Move Ahead of Series vs Rays
Angels Key Infielder Likely to Miss Multiple Games With Injury
Angels Pitcher Provides Huge Update on Injury After Exiting Game vs Guardians
Angels GM Has 'No Clue' When Zach Neto Will Return to Halos From Injury
Former Angels All-Star Pitcher Wants to Be With Halos in Some Capacity This Year
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.