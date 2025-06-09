Angels Notes: Halos Make Trade, Unfortunate Robert Stephenson Update, Mike Trout Close to Outfield
The Los Angeles Angels lost to the Seattle Mariners, 3-2, on Sunday. They fell to 30-34 on the year.
After the defeat, the Halos made a trade to acquire a first baseman with some outfielding experience. The piece from the San Francisco Giants can provide flexibility and depth on the roster as there are currently mainstays in his two most recent defensive positions.
Additionally, Angels reliever Robert Stephenson has no timeline to return in his 'rare' injury saga. After being sideline for over a year recovering from Tommy John surgery, the right-hander lasted just 15 pitches before a return to the injured list.
Finally, although Mike Trout is back in the lineup, he has yet to get back to the outfield. Manager Ron Washington provided a promising update ahead of his imminent return.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Acquire Outfielder From NL Contender, DFA Pitcher
Angels' Robert Stephenson Has No Timeline to Return After 'Rare' Injury
Angels' Mike Trout Getting Closer to Return to Outfield
Angels Manager Reveals When Yoan Moncada Will Return
Angels' Struggling $42 Million All-Star Confident He'll Find His Swing Soon
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.