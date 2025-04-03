Angels Notes: Halos Make Trade With Braves, Zach Neto Return Timeline

Halos Today

Aug 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) walks against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels fell to 4-2 on the year, losing 12-5 to the St. Louis Cardinals despite Mike Trout's first dinger of the year and a Logan O'Hoppe grand slam.

Off the field, the Halos made yet another trade with the Atlanta Braves, sending a pitcher over to the National League squad. The right-hander was designated for assignment once again, but the Braves skipped the waiver line to acquire the United Kingdom native.

Additionally, there is a timeline update on the return of Zach Neto. Tim Anderson and Kevin Newman have been filling in at shortstop while Neto continues his recovery from a November shoulder surgery.

Finally, a rookie pitcher for the Halos has accomplished something the baseball world hasn't seen since the 1990's. The last pitcher to do this feat is in the Hall of Fame after an illustrious career.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Make Another Trade With Braves, Send Pitcher to NL Squad

Angels Manager Tempers Expectations on Zach Neto Returning Soon

Angels Honoring Los Angeles Fire Department in Incredible Way This Season

Angels Rookie Accomplishes Feat Not Done Since Hall of Fame Pitcher in the 90s

