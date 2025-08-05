Angels Notes: Halos Officially Release Veteran, All-Star Rejected Trade to LA, Win Over Rays
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Tampa Bay Rays, 5-1, on Monday night, capturing the first win of three-game series at Angel Stadium.
Monday's win gives the Angels back-to-back wins after beating the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.
Yusei Kikuchi went six solid innings, racking up seven strikeouts while only giving up a single run. The Angels offense got jump-started by a Jo Adell home run, giving him 22 on the year.
In other news, reports reveal that an All-Star refused to get traded to the Angels, who would have filled in at third base.
Additionally, the organization's entire trade deadline approach has been slammed by several executives and insiders, all of whom question why a team below .500 is not selling their older, more valuable assets.
Finally, the Angels release another another disappointing bullpen arm after an unsuccessful stint in the minors.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
All-Star Third Baseman Turned Down Trade to Angels Earlier This Year
Angels 'Blew It' at Trade Deadline, Says MLB Insider
Angels Officially Release Veteran Pitcher From Triple-A Following Disappointing Season
Former MLB Executive Is Latest To Question Angels' Trade Deadline Approach
Angels Slammed by Former GM for Trade Deadline Decision
Angels GM Reveals Arte Moreno's Impact on Trade Deadline Plans
Angels GM Reveals Why Halos Did Very Little at Trade Deadline
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.