Angels Notes: Halos Officially Release Veteran, All-Star Rejected Trade to LA, Win Over Rays

Aug 4, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) and right fielder Jo Adell (7) celebrate after the 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Aug 4, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) and right fielder Jo Adell (7) celebrate after the 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Tampa Bay Rays, 5-1, on Monday night, capturing the first win of three-game series at Angel Stadium.

Monday's win gives the Angels back-to-back wins after beating the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Yusei Kikuchi went six solid innings, racking up seven strikeouts while only giving up a single run. The Angels offense got jump-started by a Jo Adell home run, giving him 22 on the year.

In other news, reports reveal that an All-Star refused to get traded to the Angels, who would have filled in at third base.

Additionally, the organization's entire trade deadline approach has been slammed by several executives and insiders, all of whom question why a team below .500 is not selling their older, more valuable assets.

Finally, the Angels release another another disappointing bullpen arm after an unsuccessful stint in the minors.

All-Star Third Baseman Turned Down Trade to Angels Earlier This Year

Angels 'Blew It' at Trade Deadline, Says MLB Insider

Angels Officially Release Veteran Pitcher From Triple-A Following Disappointing Season

 Former MLB Executive Is Latest To Question Angels' Trade Deadline Approach

Angels Slammed by Former GM for Trade Deadline Decision

Angels GM Reveals Arte Moreno's Impact on Trade Deadline Plans

Angels GM Reveals Why Halos Did Very Little at Trade Deadline

