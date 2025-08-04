Angels Officially Release Veteran Pitcher From Triple-A Following Disappointing Season
The Los Angeles Angels officially released veteran right-hander Touki Toussaint on Saturday after a rough season with Triple-A Salt Lake.
The Angels made the move in a huge minor league overhaul, which saw several players transfer levels in the minors. They assigned right-hander Brady Choban, infielder Denzer Guzman and outfielder Nelson Rada to Triple-A in the move which also saw right-hander Hayden Seig move to the 60-day injured list.
More news: Angels GM Reveals Arte Moreno's Impact on Trade Deadline Plans
Toussaint made a single appearance in MLB this season, allowing two runs in two innings against the Detroit Tigers on May 4. He signed a minor league deal with the Angels in the offseason and had a less than stellar Triple-A season, posting a 7.34 ERA through 24 appearances.
The right-hander had a previous stint with the Halos in 2022 after the Braves sent him over in the middle of the season. He pitched in eight games, starting twice, and had a 4.62 ERA before being sent down to Triple-A.
Throughout his nine-game career with the Angels he had a 4.94 ERA, which is his second-lowest with any team in MLB. His 6.3 hits per nine innings with the Halo is the lowest mark he had with any team as well.
The Arizona Diamondbacks drafted Toussaint in the first round of the 2014 draft before dealing him to the Atlanta Braves with Bronson Arroyo for third baseman Phil Gosselin. He made his MLB debut with Atlanta and played the first four seasons of his MLB career there, where he posted a 5.46 ERA.
More news: New Angels Pitcher Addresses Viral Past Quote About Not Wanting to Play in California
He came to the Halos the season after, and played for the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox between his two stints in Los Angeles.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.