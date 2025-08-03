Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Officially Release Veterans After Disappointing Season, Mike Trout Remains Out, More

Jun 28, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Mike Trout (27) greets third baseman Kevin Newman (10) after the final out of the ninth inning defeating the Washington Nationals at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout missed his second consecutive game Saturday as the Halos lost their three-game series against the White Sox.

The Angels couldn't string any offense together, losing 1-0. They remain 5.5 games back in the Wild Card after the Seattle Mariners lost, however they fell one game further back of the Texas Rangers.

Before their game, the Angels released both LaMonte Wade Jr. and Kevin Newman and selected the contract of outfielder Bryce Teodosio, who batted ninth. The 26-year-old went 0-for-2 before Travis d'Arnaud pinch hit for him.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

