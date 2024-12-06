Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Sign Outfielder, AL West Rival Signs Top Pitcher, Corbin Burnes to LA?

Noah Camras

Sep 8, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) looks on during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) looks on during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Angels brought back a player they non-tendered a few weeks ago as they continue to improve the roster this offseason.

However, the Angels won't be signing one of the top free agent pitchers on the market who they were previously linked to, as the American League West rival Athletics pounced, signing him to a three-year, $67 million deal.

Finally, while the Angels have already made one rotation upgrade this offseason in the form of Yusei Kikuchi, what are the chances they make another with arguably the best free agent pitcher available in Corbin Burnes?

Here's all the latest Angels news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Sign Outfielder Who Was Non-Tendered Last Month

Angels Lose $67 Million Free Agent Pitching Target to AL West Rival

Could the Angels Sign Corbin Burnes, The Potential $200 Million Free Agent From Southern California?

Angels Looking to Upgrade Just About Everywhere Heading Into 2025, Says GM

Published
Noah Camras
NOAH CAMRAS

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in Sports Media Studies. He is the lead editor for Halos Today. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and grew up a fan of all LA sports. 

Home/Angels News