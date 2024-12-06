Angels Notes: Halos Sign Outfielder, AL West Rival Signs Top Pitcher, Corbin Burnes to LA?
The Los Angeles Angels brought back a player they non-tendered a few weeks ago as they continue to improve the roster this offseason.
However, the Angels won't be signing one of the top free agent pitchers on the market who they were previously linked to, as the American League West rival Athletics pounced, signing him to a three-year, $67 million deal.
Finally, while the Angels have already made one rotation upgrade this offseason in the form of Yusei Kikuchi, what are the chances they make another with arguably the best free agent pitcher available in Corbin Burnes?
Here's all the latest Angels news and stories:
