Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Sign Pitcher, All-Star Linked to Blockbuster Trade, Veteran Worried About Retirement

Gabe Smallson

Jul 27, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson (31) on the mound against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Jul 27, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson (31) on the mound against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels are continuing a busy offseason as they have signed a former New York Yankees pitcher to a minor league deal. The 23-year-old was once drafted out of high school and hopes to rise through the ranks of the Angels' system.

In other pitching news, an All-Star southpaw has been linked to multiple American League squads in what would be a blockbuster deal. The 35-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Halos.

Finally, to round out the pitching updates, a new veteran arm for the Angels thought that last year would be his final season in professional baseball. Luckily, he has found new life in Anaheim and is showing fans why he was signed to the Angels in a productive spring thus far.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Sign Former Yankees Pitcher in Free Agency

Angels' $39 Million All-Star Linked to 2 AL Squads in Potential Blockbuster Trade

Angels Pitcher Thought He Would Have to Retire Last Year

Angels Release 11 Players Ahead of Opening Day

Angels Tweets of the Day:

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/Angels News