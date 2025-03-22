Angels Notes: Halos Sign Pitcher, All-Star Linked to Blockbuster Trade, Veteran Worried About Retirement
The Los Angeles Angels are continuing a busy offseason as they have signed a former New York Yankees pitcher to a minor league deal. The 23-year-old was once drafted out of high school and hopes to rise through the ranks of the Angels' system.
In other pitching news, an All-Star southpaw has been linked to multiple American League squads in what would be a blockbuster deal. The 35-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Halos.
Finally, to round out the pitching updates, a new veteran arm for the Angels thought that last year would be his final season in professional baseball. Luckily, he has found new life in Anaheim and is showing fans why he was signed to the Angels in a productive spring thus far.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
