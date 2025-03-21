Angels Release 11 Players Ahead of Opening Day
The Los Angeles Angels released 11 players from minor league camp ahead of Opening Day.
They releaseed right-handers Gustavo Rodriguez, Anel Cabrera, Dawry Segura, left-handers Eric Torres, Emailin Montilla, Luis Viloria, Manuel Cazorla, outfielders Jadiel Sanchez and Landon Wallace, catcher Anthony Mulrine, and infielder Christian Garcia.
More news: Angels Sign Former Yankees Pitcher in Free Agency
The Angels acquired Sanchez in the trade that sent Noah Syndergaard to the Philadelphia Phillies at the 2022 trade deadline. The 23-year-old struggled at the plate at Tri-City, an indication that the organization would part ways with the outfielder.
Rodriguez was acquired via the Rule 5 draft and made the transition to the bullpen in 2022. He was originally signed by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2018 out of Venezuela. Prior to joining the Angels, he recorded a 4.86 ERA and 4.32 ERA over the course of two seasons. It appears he never found the consistency he needed given his release.
Torres was one of many prospects notably absent from big league camp this spring, an indication the left-hander had not made a lasting impression on the organization.
Mulrine is considered a minor league journeyman, and was selected by the Angels in the 25th round of the 2019 draft.
Wallace signed with the Angels as an undrafted free agent in 2023. The outfielder was in the same draft class as first baseman Nolan Schanuel.
Viloria was part of the 2021 international signing class, and joined the Angels from Venezuela. Cazorla was a prospect from the 2022 international signing, and also came out of Venezuela.
In 2024, Segura was projected to be a 21-year-old righty with a 92 mph fastball and promising changeup.
The Angels farm system was recently characterized as a high risk, high reward type of situation, despite having two of MLB's top 100 prospects in Christian Moore and Caden Dana.
"Look now, because we all know the Angels get their guys to the big leagues quickly," the MLB.com staff wrote. "Moore will graduate before we know it, and Dana touched Los Angeles last year. This organization is very active internationally with 14 players acquired from that market, a big reason why this is the youngest Top 30 in baseball. There is lots of risk, but there could be a lot of reward if guys like 2024 signee Joswa Lugo hits like he did during his Dominican Summer League debut last year and 2025 acquisition Gabriel Davalillo follows suit."
More news: Angels' $39 Million All-Star Linked to 2 AL Squads in Potential Blockbuster Trade
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.