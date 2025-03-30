Angels Notes: Halos Sign Reliever, Outfielder Suffers Injury, Pitching Shines in Win
The Los Angeles Angels got their first win of the 2025 campaign in a hard earned 1-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox.
The Halos also recently made some moves as they signed a veteran reliever to a minor league deal. Angels fans may recognize him as he the former first-round pick last played in Anaheim in 2022.
Unfortunately, there was some bad news despite the win as a key outfielder had to leave the game early due to injury. He cited left hip tightness while running to first base on an infield single Saturday.
Saturday's game was won, as the score might insinuate, by dominant pitching. Jose Soriano led the way with five strikeouts and just two hits over seven scoreless innings and newly acquired closer Kenley Jansen shut it down in the ninth, getting two strikeouts and the save.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
