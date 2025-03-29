Angels’ Jo Adell Exits Saturday’s Game With Unfortunate Injury
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell exited the game early with left hip tightness. He appeared to injure himself while running to first base on an infield single in Saturday's matchup with the Chicago White Sox.
More news: Surprise Angels Pitcher Predicted to Get Cy Young Recognition in 2025
Kyren Paris has come into the game to replace Adell at first base in the top of the fifth inning. Neither team has been able to put up a run thus far.
The 25-year-old appeared to have cemented his spot as the team's everyday centerfielder when the Angels released Mickey Moniak. However, the injury could be bad news for both Adell and the Angels if it is something serious.
This spring, Angels manager Ron Washington urged the candidates to separate themselves in the competition to replace Mike Trout. Adell had done enough with his defense to impress Washington.
“I saw him grow the last couple of weeks,” Washington said, via The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “All of a sudden, his angles got better. He started being in the right place. He started learning how to get behind the ball. He started throwing the ball to the right bag. So it’s coming. It’s going to be work in progress.”
In Cactus League, Adell hit .172 with a .569 OPS but played extremely well the final week of spring play.
If Adell is sidelined for some time, the Angels could also use Matthew Lugo in addition to Paris for an extended period. Lugo was sent to Triple-A, but could be called up sooner rather than later.
More news: Angels Sign Veteran Reliever in Free Agency
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.