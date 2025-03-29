Angels Outfielder Provides Injury Update After Exiting Angels’ First Win of 2025
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell left in the fifth inning of Saturday's game with hip tightness. After the Halos secured their first win of the 2025 season, Adell gave an update on his injury.
More news: Surprise Angels Pitcher Predicted to Get Cy Young Recognition in 2025
The 25-year-old gave a positive update, saying he wasn't very concerned with the injury and shouldn't be sidelined by the tight muscle.
“Obviously, not too concerned,” Adell said, via Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. “I felt a little something running down the line. It was just kind of precautionary. Just wanted to make sure everything is good. It’s early in the year. It just feels like tightness to me so we’ll have to work it out.”
Angels manager Ron Washington also echoed a similar sentiment following Saturday's 1-0 win over the Chicago White Sox.
“He’s day to day,” Washington said. “So it's nothing that we have to be too concerned about.”
If Adell does have to miss some time, the Angels could also use Matthew Lugo, who was sent to Triple-A.
Adell and Mickey Moniak were both vying for the starting center field spot this spring, but when the Angels released Moniak it appeared Adell had secured the everyday role.
In Cactus League, Adell hit .172 with a .569 OPS but performed well the final week of camp. Earlier this spring, Washington said that Adel separated himself in the competition with his defense.
“I saw him grow the last couple of weeks,” Washington said. “All of a sudden, his angles got better. He started being in the right place. He started learning how to get behind the ball. He started throwing the ball to the right bag. So it’s coming. It’s going to be work in progress.”
More news: Angels Sign Veteran Reliever in Free Agency
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.