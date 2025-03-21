Angels Notes: Halos Sign Utility Man, Pitcher Suffers Setback, Zach Neto Update
The Los Angeles Angels have had a busy spring.
The moves didn't stop recently as the Halos have signed a utility man to a minor league deal. The 28-year-old can play in a few different positions on the diamond and has major league experience on a few franchises in his baseball life thus far.
A key free agency signing from last season has yet to make his debut in an Angels uniform. The right-hander suffered a minor setback on his way to recovery, but is still eyeing a return at some point in early 2025.
In more recovery news, Zach Neto is uncertain when he will take his next major step on his road back to the infield. The shortstop will start the season on the injured list due to a November shoulder surgery.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Sign Former Mets, Nationals Utility Man in Free Agency
Angels Pitcher Who Missed All of 2024 Suffers Unfortunate Mini Setback
Angels' Zach Neto Doesn't Know When He'll Take Next Big Step in Recovery Timeline
Angels Manager Has Instituted Wild Cell Phone Rule for 2025 Season
