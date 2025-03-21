Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Sign Utility Man, Pitcher Suffers Setback, Zach Neto Update

Sep 22, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) celebrates with left fielder Taylor Ward (3) after the game against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels have had a busy spring.

The moves didn't stop recently as the Halos have signed a utility man to a minor league deal. The 28-year-old can play in a few different positions on the diamond and has major league experience on a few franchises in his baseball life thus far.

A key free agency signing from last season has yet to make his debut in an Angels uniform. The right-hander suffered a minor setback on his way to recovery, but is still eyeing a return at some point in early 2025.

In more recovery news, Zach Neto is uncertain when he will take his next major step on his road back to the infield. The shortstop will start the season on the injured list due to a November shoulder surgery.

Angels Sign Former Mets, Nationals Utility Man in Free Agency

Angels Pitcher Who Missed All of 2024 Suffers Unfortunate Mini Setback

Angels' Zach Neto Doesn't Know When He'll Take Next Big Step in Recovery Timeline

Angels Manager Has Instituted Wild Cell Phone Rule for 2025 Season

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

