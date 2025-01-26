Halos Today

Angels Notes: Huge Trade Update, Major Pete Alonso Development for Halos

Oct 8, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) runs after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during game three of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels likely won't trade outfielder Taylor Ward this offseason, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.

The Angels reportedly met with free agent first baseman Pete Alonso, which could mean the organization is serious about signing a big name player this winter. Landing a star like Alonso would be monumental for the Angels as the roster still feels so incomplete just a few weeks before spring training.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Slugger Pete Alonso Meets With Angels in Massive Free Agency Development: Report

Patrick Sandoval Says Teams Lined Up to Talk to Him After Angels Non-Tender

MLB Insider Provides Huge Update on Taylor Ward Trade Rumors

Angels Have 2 of MLB's Top Prospects, Per Baseball America

