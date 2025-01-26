Angels Notes: Huge Trade Update, Major Pete Alonso Development for Halos
The Los Angeles Angels likely won't trade outfielder Taylor Ward this offseason, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.
The Angels reportedly met with free agent first baseman Pete Alonso, which could mean the organization is serious about signing a big name player this winter. Landing a star like Alonso would be monumental for the Angels as the roster still feels so incomplete just a few weeks before spring training.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Slugger Pete Alonso Meets With Angels in Massive Free Agency Development: Report
Patrick Sandoval Says Teams Lined Up to Talk to Him After Angels Non-Tender
MLB Insider Provides Huge Update on Taylor Ward Trade Rumors