Angels Notes: Huge Zach Neto Update, Halos Infielder Could Miss Significant Time

Gabe Smallson

Feb 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yoan Moncada signs autographs prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers during spring training at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels dropped their third game in a row as they lost to the Texas Rangers, 3-1, with Luis Rengifo driving in the sole run. The Halos are now 9-8 on the season.

Although the recent losing streak may sting fans, help appears to be on the way in the form of last season's WAR and RBI leader. Zach Neto is inching closer to a return to the diamond, and manager Ron Washington didn't exactly rule out an earlier than expected debut following his stint on the injured list.

Unfortunately, fellow infielder Yoan Moncada is facing a longer-than-expected trip to the IL. The veteran has been battling a bone bruise in his thumb since spring training that doesn't seem to be going away.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

