Angels Notes: Mike Trout Trade Urged, Potential Sale of Team Update, Kenley Jansen Wants Milestone

Jul 28, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) is congratulated by designated hitter Mike Trout (27) after earning a save in the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers, 7-4, on Saturday. The Halos improved to 56-61 on the year as Jo Adell and Taylor Ward each brought in 3 RBIs and hit a long ball.

Additionally, a longtime MLB veteran claimed that the Angels need to trade Mike Trout. If the Halos were to even consider flipping the three-time MVP, the return would have to be franchise altering and replenish a farm system in need.

In other news, a team insider provided an update on current owner Arte Moreno and the possibility of him selling the team. Moreno first purchased the Angels in 2003 from the Walt Disney Company, which formerly had control of the franchise.

Finally, closer Kenley Jansen spoke on his desire to reach a historic milestone before retiring. The right-hander is in the final stages of his career, but one that will almost certainly end in Cooperstown.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

