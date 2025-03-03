Angels Notes: MLBPA Leader Slams Halos, Top Prospect Could Make Opening Day Roster
The Los Angeles Angels were slammed by the MLB Players Association leader for their lack of spending despite being in the second-largest media market in the country. The Halos have a history of not surpassing the luxury tax line under longtime owner Arte Moreno.
Angels general manager Perry Minasian also recently discussed what it would mean for Christian Moore to potentially make it on the Opening Day roster.
Moore was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft and would be yet another recent Angels first-round selection skyrocketing to the majors.
Minasian spoke on the Angels' roster consturction, claiming that "if somebody's going to make us better on the field, we’re not going to hesitate to give them the opportunity to do that.”
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news
Angels Tweets of the Day:
