Angels Notes: Players Donate to Rio Foster, Mike Trout Change Explained, Legend Joins Team in Dugout
The Los Angeles Angels walloped the Minnesota Twins, 12-2, on Tuesday evening. The Halos improved to 68-77 on the year.
In other news, members of the Halos contributed thousands of dollars to Rio Foster's GoFundMe after his car accident. Friday morning's accident left Foster in critical condition, as his agent said that "he's improving, but still too early to tell."
Additionally, superstar Mike Trout recently had a shift in his position in the batting order, but acting manager Ray Montgomery explained his reasoning. The move will hope to get Trout out of what has been a brutal slump during the month of August.
Finally, a Halos legend stepped up his support of the team as he was spotted in uniform with the organization during this homestand. Although currently a special assistant to general manager Perry Minasian, he recently spoke about his willingness to one day become an MLB manager.
