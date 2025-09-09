Angels Legend Has Joined Team in Uniform This Homestand
Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reported former Los Angeles Angels All-Star center fielder Torii Hunter has been with the team in an Angels uniform during their homestand.
Hunter, a special assistant to general manager Perry Minasian, has spoken about his willingness to become a manager in MLB, which could be something the Halos need depending on their decision on whether or not to keep current manager Ron Washington beyond 2025.
“If the opportunity (to manage) presents itself, I think that’s something I would definitely look into, a hard consideration,” Hunter said.
More news: Angels' Zach Neto Not Happy With Manager Ray Montgomery's Decision
Washington has been away from the team since June due to lingering health issues, and the Angels are reportedly more open to his return now that he's healthier. However, they have been publicly noncommittal about their decision for next season.
Hunter played for the Angels for five seasons from 2008-2012, and was briefly teammates with current Halos star Mike Trout. Due to Hunter's status within the organization, Angels insider Sam Blum believes he is a potential candidate for the position in 2026 despite his inexperience in managing.
More news: Angels 'Open' to Bringing Back Ron Washington as Manager Next Season: Report
"Hunter has essentially made clear that he won’t return to baseball full-time for a coaching job. But a managerial job? That could make things more interesting," wrote Blum. "Hunter is already on the Angels’ payroll as a front office advisor and is well respected by the players. As a player himself, Hunter was viewed as a clubhouse leader. Particularly by a much younger Mike Trout, who was his teammate.
"However, Hunter lacks coaching experience and runs restaurants in the Dallas area. He would be a total wild-card of a pick. But again, if this is a Moreno decision, Hunter could be the guy, especially when you consider that signing Hunter to a $90 million deal in 2008 was arguably the last really good decision the owner has made.
"Hunter interviewed for the job the last time it was open in late 2023, but didn’t get the gig. Perhaps, two years later, with a closer connection to the organization, he might have a better shot."
The Angels are wrapping up their home stand in a three-game series against another one of Hunter's former teams, the Minnesota Twins, this week.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.