Halos Today

Angels Notes: Unfortunate Zach Neto Update, Grim Mike Trout Future Outlook, More

Nelson Espinal

Sep 11, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; ç (27) celebrate after Trout hit a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Sep 11, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; ç (27) celebrate after Trout hit a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels lost, 9-2, against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

Young pitcher Caden Dana got the start, but he allowed five runs in 3.2 innings of work, setting the team back from the jump.

Before the game, shortstop Zach Neto was placed the injured list, likely ending his season.

In other news, Mike Trout's massive contract could prove to be a financial burden in the coming years, considering his high salary and middling production.

Trout remains an effective baseball player, but far from the franchise player that he once was.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Place Infielder on Injured List, Promote Former First-Round Draft Pick

Surprise Angels Pitcher Named Top Prospect By Rival Scout

MLB Insider Paints Grim Picture for Mike Trout's Future With Angels

Angels Provide Logan O'Hoppe Injury Update Amid Concussion Recovery

Angels Tweets of the Day:

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/Angels News