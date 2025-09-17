Angels Notes: Unfortunate Zach Neto Update, Grim Mike Trout Future Outlook, More
The Los Angeles Angels lost, 9-2, against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.
Young pitcher Caden Dana got the start, but he allowed five runs in 3.2 innings of work, setting the team back from the jump.
Before the game, shortstop Zach Neto was placed the injured list, likely ending his season.
In other news, Mike Trout's massive contract could prove to be a financial burden in the coming years, considering his high salary and middling production.
Trout remains an effective baseball player, but far from the franchise player that he once was.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
