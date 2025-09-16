MLB Insider Paints Grim Picture for Mike Trout's Future With Angels
The Los Angeles Angels have several more years remaining on outfielder Mike Trout's contract, although considering his age and injury history, he may become a long-term financial burden.
Trout is having his healthiest season since 2022 and is on track to play more than 120 games.
During the peak of his powers, Trout was a true five-tool player who could provide value on the diamond by hitting, fielding, and base-running.
Since 2020, however, the Angels' franchise icon has only played more than 82 games twice, including this season.
Through several injuries, Trout has missed time on the mend, not playing enough to have the same impact on the team as he used to.
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the 34-year-old's production could hint at a poor outlook for the future.
"Father Time is catching up with Mike Trout, 34. He went a career-long 125 plate appearances before ending his home run drought in what has become the worst season of his career," Nightengale wrote in a story on USA Today.
"He entered Saturday hitting .233 with 21 homers and 58 RBI with a .787 OPS, while striking out at an alarming 30.8% of the time.
"Trout still has five years remaining on his 12-year, $426.5 million contract."
The 2025 season was a return to health for Trout, though he has not hit the ball well. He is hitting .231/.361/.417 with 21 home runs and 58 RBIs. His OPS+ is still well above average, sitting at 115.
With a 116 wRC+ to boot, Trout is still providing to be a valuable player, though his limited time in the outfield has impacted his WAR, which is 1.5.
His WAR is the lowest it has ever been in a season where he played more than 100 games, marking a clear depature from his past greatness.
At this point in his career, Trout can no longer carry the burden of producing at a franchise-player level. He remains productive and an excellent example for young players, but his contract will weigh heavily on the team.
If he can help usher in a new era of Angels baseball by helping along players like Zach Neto or Christian Moore, Trout will still create a lasting legacy in the latter half of his career.
