Angels Provide Logan O'Hoppe Injury Update Amid Concussion Recovery
Los Angeles Angels bench coach Ryan Goins spoke about catcher Logan O'Hoppe's recovery from a concussion, which had kept him sidelined since their series finale against the Athletics on Sept. 7.
However, O'Hoppe was reinstated from the injured list Monday.
A's shortstop Jacob Wilson caught O'Hoppe on the underside of his mask with a practice swing, and he had to immediately exit the game. He has not featured since.
“He hit BP yesterday,” Goins said. “He’ll catch today in the ‘pen, so he seems to be taking the right progression. So we’ll see where he’s at.”
The Angels also placed catcher Travis d'Arnaud on the 7-day concussion injured list on Saturday. It appeared the Angels had limited options at catcher with Sebastian Rivero and Chad Wallach, however O'Hoppe's return signifies there won't be any catching crisis for LA.
“Obviously, with a concussion, that’s nothing to mess with,” Goins said. “He’ll come off at the right time when the doctors and such think it’s the right time to come off… That’s something that’s nothing to play with. You see it in football all the time, with concussions. Getting hit by a swing is just tough. You don’t want to mess with the head.”
O'Hoppe has struggled at the plate this season, not quite replicating his impressive showings over the last two years. His OPS sits at .646, which is the lowest of any of his previous three seasons in MLB. He has still hit for power rather well, as his 19 home runs are just one short of the career high which he set in 2024.
Despite his struggles, he is still a key piece in the Halos' young core, and can turn into an elite offensive hitter if he manages to lower his strikeout rate.
The Angels will hope O'Hoppe can return to full form as they are struggling to generate enough offense as of late. They just suffered a sweep against the Seattle Mariners, and are heading straight into a series against the Milwaukee Brewers, who became the first team to clinch a spot in the postseason on Saturday.
Their series against the Brewers begins on Tuesday at 4:40 p.m. PT.
