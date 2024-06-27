Angels Notes: Updates on Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, Brandon Drury, and More
The Angels gave the ball to a first-time starter Wednesday in Roansy Contreras, and ultimately ended up beating the Oakland A's 5-2 to sweep their three-game series. Thursday the Angels will do it again, giving the ball to right-hander Davis Daniel for the first time — as a starter or reliever — in the opener of a four-game set against the Tigers. In the meantime, catch up on all the headlines you might have missed:
Angels Manager Ron Washington Provides Huge Update on Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington has shared encouraging news regarding Mike Trout's recovery from knee surgery. This update is a significant indicator of Trout's progress and his potential return to the field, boosting the team's lineup and morale as they navigate through the season.
Anthony Rendon to Take Massive Step in Recovery for Angels This Weekend
Anthony Rendon, the Angels' esteemed third baseman, is closer to making a return to the team's lineup as his workouts have intensified recently. This weekend he'll take his biggest step yet since suffering a hamstring injury in April.
Angels Giving Pitcher His First MLB Start in More Than a Year
In the wake of a season-ending elbow injury to Patrick Sandoval and the demotion of Jose Suarez, the Angels gave a pitcher his first MLB start in more than a year Wednesday. The A's provided a soft landing for former prospect Roansy Contreras.
Angels Infielder Suffers Setback, Remains Out for Halos
Brandon Drury, who just returned to the Angels lineup after recovering from an injury, has suffered a subsequent setback.