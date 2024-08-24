Angels Notes: Zach Neto's Record Chase, Albert Pujols’ Managerial Ambitions, and More
Back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning by Joey Loperfido and Addison Barger off Roansy Contreras sent the Angels to a 5-4 loss on Friday in Toronto.
Here's what else you might have missed Friday:
A 54-Year-Old Angels Record is On the Brink of Falling
A longstanding Los Angeles Angels record might soon be history. Jim Fregosi was among the early stars of the franchise, and his record for home runs by a shortstop has stood for more than 50 years. Now, Zach Neto is on the verge of breaking it with an entire month left to play.
Angels' Ron Washington Has One Goal in Mind for Johnny Cueto
Johnny Cueto, the veteran right-handed pitcher recently called up by the Angels, is set to guide and mentor the team’s young pitchers after making his season debut. Ron Washington talked about his goal for Cueto as the 2024 season winds down.
Ron Washington Identifies One Angels Prospect He Doesn't Want to Rush
Despite the enthusiasm surrounding top pitching prospect Caden Dana, the Angels have been cautious about rushing his debut. Manager Ron Washington explained why Dana represents the exception the Angels' rule of promoting promising players to the majors as quickly as possible.
Angels' Opponent Suggests They Should Face Repercussions From MLB
Following a tumultuous series with the Atlanta Braves that left players on both sides injured, there's talk of repercussions for the Angels — from the Braves' side at least. Should MLB do something?
Former Angel Albert Pujols Wants to Manage One Specific Team
Albert Pujols, the former Angels star, has set his sights on becoming a manager. He has managed in the Dominican League in years past, and would like to pilot his native country's entry in the World Baseball Classic in the future, if given the opportunity.