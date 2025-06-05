Angels' Reid Detmers Joins Insane Company After Latest Feat
Angels left-hander Reid Detmers has had an eclectic career.
After debuting at age 22, one year after the Angels chose him with the 10th overall pick of the 2020 draft, Detmers figured to be a fixture in the rotation in Anaheim for years.
More news: Angels Become First Team in Fenway Park’s 113-Year History to Accomplish Insane Feat
In 2021, Detmers went 7-6 with a 3.77 ERA (106 ERA+) in 25 starts. His rookie season included a no-hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 11, 2022, making Detmers the youngest pitcher to no-hit an opponent in 16 years.
But Detmers saw his ERA increase, and his major league roster time decrease, in each of the next two seasons. He was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake in June 2022 — less than two months after the no-hitter — and again in June 2024 when a string of poor starts brought his ERA to 6.14.
More news: Angels Outfielder Reveals Mike Trout's Influence on Him: 'It's Been Unbelievable'
So far in 2025, Detmers has pitched exclusively out of the bullpen. His transition to the new role has been shaky at times. In a disastrous stretch from April 30 to May 7, Detmers made three appearances against the Seattle Mariners, Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays. He retired one of the 13 batters he faced; the other 12 scored.
Since then, Detmers has been lights-out. In his last 10 relief appearances, he's allowed only nine hits and one run across 11 innings. Detmers has issued six walks (one intentionally) and struck out 15.
More news: Angels Cut Former All-Star in Major Roster Shakeup
Tuesday in Boston, Detmers pitched a scoreless 10th inning. It was his third appearance of the season on back-to-back days.
More importantly, the Angels' run in the top of the 10th inning allowed Detmers to record his first save of the season — and his career.
In so doing, Detmers joined Mike Witt and Nolan Ryan as the only Angels pitchers to throw a no-hitter and record a save since the stat became official in 1969.
Ryan threw four of his record seven no-hitters as an Angel. He threw two in the 1973 season alone. That was also the year of his only save as an Angel — and, as it turned out, the last of his 27-year career.
Ryan lasted just one-third of an inning on May 11, 1973, allowing five runs in the first inning to the Chicago White Sox. He came back the next day in a relief appearance, and did not allow a run over the final two innings of the Angels' 6-5 win for his third career save.
More news: MLB Draft Expert 'Can't Imagine' Angels Will Select Second-Generation Star
On Sept. 30, 1984, Witt threw a perfect game against the Rangers on the final day of the regular season. It was the 11th perfect game in major league history, and the first (and last) ever thrown by an Angel.
Witt recorded five saves for the Angels in 1983, his age-23 season, before joining the rotation full-time the following year.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.