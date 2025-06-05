Former Angels Pitcher Announces Sudden Retirement From MLB
Former Angels pitcher Mike Mayers, a prolific reliever during Joe Maddon's first two seasons as manager, announced his retirement from baseball on Tuesday.
"After 12 incredible years in professional baseball, including parts of eight seasons in the big leagues with the Cardinals, Angels, and Royals, I’m officially hanging up the cleats," Mayers wrote in a post to his LinkedIn account.
More news: Angels Become First Team in Fenway Park’s 113-Year History to Accomplish Insane Feat
"Baseball has given me more than I could’ve ever imagined: From little league, to Ole Miss and into Pro ball, I have created lifelong friendships, once-in-a-lifetime memories, and the chance to compete at the highest level," he wrote. "I’m incredibly grateful to every teammate, coach, and staff member who helped shape my journey. Thank you to the fans who showed up, cheered loud, and made this game so special."
Mayers' best season, ironically, came in a season without fans.
More news: Angels Outfielder Reveals Mike Trout's Influence on Him: 'It's Been Unbelievable'
After six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals organization, Mayers was placed on waivers in November 2019 and claimed by the Angels.
In his first season in the American League, Mayers was limited to 29 appearances by the COVID-19 pandemic; that made him the Angels' most-used reliever in the 2020 season.
More news: Angels Outfielder Reveals Mike Trout's Influence on Him: 'It's Been Unbelievable'
In 30 innings out of the bullpen, Mayers posted an outstanding 2.10 ERA with 43 strikeouts.
The following year, Mayers made 72 appearances for the Angels — a career-high — and posted a solid 3.84 ERA (117 ERA+). He struck out 90 batters in 75 innings.
More news: Angels Cut Former All-Star in Major Roster Shakeup
The 2022 campaign saw Mayers fail to replicate his success. He went 1-1 with a 5.68 ERA in 24 games with the Angels, including three starts. His strikeout rate dipped below one per inning.
Needing help in the rotation, the Angels tried working Mayers out as a starter at Triple-A Salt Lake. That didn't go well, either, as he went 0-3 with a 6.27 ERA in eight starts for the Bees. The Angels designated him for assignment twice during the season.
More news: MLB Draft Expert 'Can't Imagine' Angels Will Select Second-Generation Star
Mayers elected free agency after the 2023 campaign and signed with the Kansas City Royals in December.
After six appearances with the Royals, the right-hander was traded to the Chicago White Sox in July 2023, effectively ending his major league career.
More news: Angels Make Trade, Send Utility Man To Red Sox
Mayers had spent the 2024 season with the Toronto Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate. He made 31 appearances for the Buffalo Bisons, including three starts, going 2-5 with a 6.10 ERA. But he did not have a contract with an affiliated team for 2025.
Mayers, 33, retires with a career record of 12-11 with a 5.21 ERA.
For more Angels news, visit Angels on SI.