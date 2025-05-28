Angels Outfielder Likes A's Clubhouse in Sacramento More Than Oakland
Los Angeles Angels left fielder Taylor Ward stated he likes the Athletics' clubhouse amenities better in their temporary ballpark in Sacramento compared to their previous home in Oakland.
“This is way cleaner,” Ward said after the final game of their four-game stretch in the capital. “The food is better.”
The A's moved from the Oakland Coliseum to Sutter Health Park — home of the San Francisco Giants' Triple-A affiliate Sacramento River Cats — after the 2024 season. The A's began the construction of a new park in Las Vegas, and plan to move there after the 2027 season. Until then, they will call West Sacramento home.
Ward continued to say the issue with the park is the placement of the visiting team's clubhouse in center field, which doesn't allow players easy access between the dugout and clubhouse during games.
The heat was another concern, however the Halos did not have to battle the elements on this visit. The Halos will return to Sacramento in August, where average high temperatures sit north of 90 degrees Fahrenheit.
“We’ll see when we come back in August,” Ward said.
Ward, as well as many other Angels, enjoyed his trip up north to face the A's. Ward crushed two home runs and plated nine runners in the series. He ended up recording an extra-base hit in 10 straight games before that streak came to an end this week.
“I love how the ball flies,” said Ward, who hours later hit a grand slam. “That’s for sure. The lights aren’t terrible. Not as bad as Tampa.”
Right-hander Kyle Hendricks, who received a win in his start on Tuesday against the A's, also had positive things to say about the ballpark.
“It’s a cool environment,” he said. “It’s intimate, brings a little perspective to baseball.”
