Angels Outfielder Named Prime Trade Target for Reds
The Los Angeles Angels remain in a very interesting spot.
More news: Angels, Albert Pujols Discussing Contract to Be Next Manager
The team has been caught in-between a situation where they want to contend for a playoff spot — yet also prioritize promoting young players as quickly as possible. It's resulted in some odd signings and an even odder meshing of veterans with youngsters at completely different stages of their careers.
As the team approaches this upcoming offseason, there will be some fascinating decisions to make with some of those veterans on the last years of their respective deals.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report predicted that the Cincinnati Reds would be in the market for an impact bat. As he detailed, the lack of hitting in the Wild Card series versus the Los Angeles Dodgers reared its ugly head quite prominently.
In Miller's scenario, the writer has the cost-conscious Reds pursuing outfielder Taylor Ward in a possible move.
"Kudos to the Reds for narrowly finding their way back into the postseason picture this season, but they never had a lineup liable to do much damage in October," Miller writes. "That reality was exacerbated by getting thrown immediately into the fire in a matchup with the Dodgers. We know they're unlikely to make any colossal investments in free agency to address the problem, but they do have the means—solid farm system; a surplus of both arms and infielders—to make some trades to upgrade their outfield."
There have been reports all offseason with the Reds allegedly focusing on upgrading their ability to slug and drive runs in. Ward would certainly fit the bill given the power he brings from the right side.
More news: Former Angels Gold Glove Award Winner Announces Sudden Retirement
Ward, 31, has had back-to-back years with at least 25 homers. He's also got one more year left on his deal before becoming a free agent in 2027 — something the Reds surely will be attracted to. Considering he'd be a rental, the asking price might not be all that great.
In terms of the Angels, the Kurt Suzuki era likely will center around younger players and the development of those players. Ward doesn't really fit the timeline of a rebuild. As such, it would be prudent for the Halos to try and get something for the slugger before he becomes a free agent.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.