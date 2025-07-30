Angels Outfielders Drawing 'Significant Interest' as Trade Deadline Nears: Report
The Los Angeles Angels are getting interest from opposing MLB teams regarding outfielders Taylor Ward and Jo Adell as the trade deadline nears.
Ward is a longtime Angel who has been inconsistent at the plate, typically going through major swings in production, from extremely cold ot one of the hottest hitters in baseball.
This season, however, he has been consistent over the past couple of months. Ward is continuing to hit for power, slugging well while offering solid defensive fielding.
Ward hits free agency next winter, making this trade deadline one of the last chances to get a return for him.
Adell, conversely, is under team control for the upcoming two seasons and appears to be hitting the ball better than he ever has. He also offers power at the plate while having explosive athleticism, but the 26-year-old lacks good fielding technique.
At the deadline and heading into the playoffs, teams are looking for power bats, making Ward and Adell two interesting names for MLB teams, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
"Outfielders Taylor Ward (one more season of club control) and Jo Adell (two more) are both drawing significant interest. The Angels should at least explore what both might bring back in a thin market," Rosenthal wrote.
At age 31, Ward doesn't fit with the organization's current timeline. He offers more to a contending team than someone who makes a good contract in baseball.
He ranks 88th percentile in barrel percentage, 87th percentile in chase rate, and 76th percentile in square up percentages.
Adell strikes out at a high rate, but he makes up for it with spectacular contract and advanced hitting numbers, which are at the top of the majors. He's at the 95th percentile in expected slug, 94th percentile in barrel rate, and 99th percentile in bat speed.
In an extremely thin outfield market, Ward and Adell should net back a reasonable trade package that adds more depth to an overall poor farm system.
