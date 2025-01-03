Angels Owner Arte Moreno Wants to Make Big Slash, Says MLB Insider
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno isn't done adding to the roster for the 2025 season, according to one Major League Baseball insider.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post said on the B/R Walkoff live stream on Wednesday that the Angels are "looking at" Pete Alonso, but there appears to be a gap between the two sides in terms of the years.
Alonso has been a popular name as a free agent but the market has been moving slow this offseason. It's also the first time the first baseman is a free agent after spending the first six seasons of his major league career with the New York Mets.
The Angels are coming off the worst season in franchise history and could use another All-Star caliber veteran in the lineup, but bringing in Alonso would shake things up. Nolan Schanuel would most likely have to move to the outfield.
In 2023, Schanuel leaped from a first-round draft pick to his MLB debut after playing just 22 games in the minors. Although his impressive .365 average, 21 walks, and only 10 strikeouts justified the move, it was an unusually bold decision by Angels management.
"I do believe Arte Moreno wants to get another big bat in there," Heyman said. "And they would move (Nolan) Schanuel out to left field if they were to do that. I think Santander is probably a little more likely.”
Alonso, a 30-year-old first baseman, reportedly declined a seven-year, $158 million offer in 2023, a decision that hasn’t worked out as hoped. Around the league, teams have begun addressing their needs at first base, while the Mets and Alonso remain significantly apart in reported contract talks.
After his least productive offensive season, Alonso posted a .240/.329/.459 slash line, a career-low .788 OPS, along with 34 home runs and 88 RBIs over 162 games.
The Angels have taken significant steps this offseason to strengthen their roster, highlighted by the acquisition of power-hitting designated hitter and outfielder Jorge Soler from the Atlanta Braves.
However, Soler's reputation and and resumé are still not the same Alonso's.
Heyman still predicts that Alonso will likely return to the Mets, even though the two sides remain divided on contract terms. While Alonso’s destination for the 2025 season is uncertain, the Angels have emerged as a potential contender for his services.
“Arte Moreno wants to make a big splash again," Heyman said. "And when he does, it’s almost always for a hitter.”